Singapore's Chee Song Foods Director Jeffery Loh Chong Hao Killed in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Nicoll Highway

Two days back, a male Porsche driver died in a fiery high-speed crash on Nicoll Highway on Sunday, March 2. According to reports, the 37-year-old deceased has been identified as Jeffery Loh Chong Hao.

The Straits Times reported that Loh was one of three shareholders and the director of Chee Song Foods, a business that sells halal-certified meat products in supermarkets under the CS Foods name. Up until 2020, he was also a licensed financial advisor with AIA Singapore.

According to Land Transport Authority documents, the Porsche was purchased brand-new in May 2021 and registered under Chee Song Foods.

Loh's LinkedIn profile shows that he studied banking and finance at the Singapore Institute of Management as part of the University of London International Program.

A business associate, who wished to remain anonymous and only be identified as Koh, told The Straits Times that he was taken aback when seeing the collision footage and recognizing Loh's vehicle, which he had used to go to their meetings.

Koh told the publication, "The industry is in shock, and we are waiting to hear if there will be a wake so we can bid farewell to him."

The fatal collision took place on the Nicoll Highway toward Guillemard Road. At around 2:10 pm, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a report of a burning car on a slip lane in front of the KPE entrance.

A dark blue Porsche was seen driving along Nicoll Highway in the far-right lane in dashcam footage that has been making the rounds online. The vehicle struck a road divider in front of the KPE entrance after veering to the left. After flipping to its left, it skidded into many vehicles before catching fire.

The SCDF firefighters used a water jet to put out the fire, however, Loh was discovered among the burned debris and was declared dead at the site.

Two men, aged 53 and 66, were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the SCDF officers after they evaluated seven passengers from other vehicles involved in the collision. However, none of the others chose to visit the hospital.

The cause of the fire and the crash are still being investigated by the SCDF and police.