Singapore's Ang Mo Kio Multi-Story Carpark Partially Blocked After Several Cars Get Damaged in Fire Accident

A fire broke out at a multi-story parking lot in Ang Mo Kio on January 27, causing heat damage to several cars.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the fire at Block 712A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 was reported to them at around12:40 pm.

Two water jets and a compressed air foam backpack were used to put out the fire, which included two automobiles on the third level of the parking lot.

No Injuries Reported

The SCDF said preliminary examinations showed that the cars in question were not electrical vehicles. There were no reported injuries.

The Straits Times, who arrived at the parking lot at approximately 7:00 pm, reported that one of the car's owners, who preferred to be identified only as Foo, was present there with his wife as they watched their Nissan Sylphy being dragged away.

According to the 40-year-old engineer, they intended to travel to Malaysia to spend Chinese New Year with relatives. He told the portal, "But we can't do that anymore. Not only did our car get burned down, but also our passports, which we left in the car."

In order to perform errands at a nearby bank, Foo had parked his car at around 12 pm. He noticed a ruckus at the parking lot and the sound of the fire alarm less than thirty minutes later. He said, "People were yelling 'fire' so I ran to see what happened. I had a shock when I saw my car on fire. At that point, the fire was too big, so there was nothing I could do."

"It's sad. We got this car around two years ago. I don't know how this happened," he added, pointing at his car.

Reportedly, his laptop along with the passports were there in the car when the fire occurred.

Impacted Deck Blocked

Foo's wife, who is a Malaysian, said: "I was looking forward to spending Chinese New Year with my parents in Malaysia. But without our passports, we will have to postpone the trip."

However, the 34-year-old added, "Despite what happened, I'm glad we are physically safe. That is most important."

In a Facebook post, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote about the fire and said that the impacted deck has been blocked, but the parking lot is still accessible.

SM Lee, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, said, ""It is unfortunate that this happened just before Chinese New Year." He added, "I urge residents to stay alert and continue watching out for one another."

Inquiries can be made online here or by calling the Housing Board's branch service number at 1800-225-5432 if your vehicle was damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.