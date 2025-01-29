Singapore's 2025 Joint Admissions Exercise Posting Results to be Announced on Feb 4: Everything to Know

The 2025 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) posting results will be made public on February 4 at 9 am. Candidates can use the JAE Internet System or SMS to view their posting results.

On the morning of February 5, students assigned to a junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI) are expected to report to their designated locations.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Monday that anyone who, for legitimate reasons, are unable to report to their designated JC or MI on the first day of school should get in touch with their institution to confirm and reserve their placement.

The enrolment details for applicants posted to polytechnics will be sent by the end of February 2025, while those posted to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be sent by email on February 4.

Applicants should get in touch with their chosen JC/MI directly if they would like to challenge a transfer to a JC/MI course. The webpage of the relevant institution has information on the appeals procedure and timing.

MOE said, "The institution will decide on such appeals if it has available vacancies and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise."

Through the JAE Online Appeal Portal, individuals can contest a transfer to a polytechnic or ITE 2-year Higher Nitec course.

MOE further stated that applicants are urged to use the same portal to file an appeal if they were not assigned to any courses during the JAE.

The portal is open for appeal submissions from 9 am on February 4 until 4 pm on February 7.

The results will be made public on the same portal on February 21 at 9:00 am.