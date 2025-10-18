Singaporean Woman, 56, Dies After Falling from Height at Jewel Changi Airport

A 56-year-old woman died on Thursday, October 16, after she fell from height at Jewel Changi Airport.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they received calls for help at around 1.55 pm at 78 Airport Boulevard.

According to SCDF, someone was brought to Changi General Hospital. The police said that the woman passed away in the hospital after being taken there while unconscious.

The police also stated that investigations are still ongoing.

An eyewitness reported to CNA that they heard a "thud" while cleaning their Level 2 store.

"I didn't think too much about it, in my mind I was hoping 'God forbid it was something bad that happened', but my coworker went out to take a look and saw the body on the ground," the eyewitness told CNA.

According to the witness, no one else seemed hurt when the woman fell next to a seating area.

A woman was seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a person who was lying on the ground in a video posted on TikTok by @sgseewhatsee. They were surrounded by a number of other people.

Barricades were erected around the area by individuals wearing black, who seemed to be mall workers.

The CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development Lee Ching Wern said, as quoted by CNA, "We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred and extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased."

"We are working closely with the authorities to provide our full support in their investigations," added Wern.