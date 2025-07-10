Singaporean Woman, 34, Charged with Sexually Grooming, Stalking her Primary School Student

A 34-year-old Singaporean woman was charged on Wednesday, July 9, after allegedly committing sexual offences against a boy who was her primary school student and stalking him.

The court issued an order prohibiting the identification of the boy and the woman. According to court records, the "accused was the victim's primary school teacher".

She was charged with four offenses: sexual penetration of a minor, indecent act with a minor, sexual grooming, and stalking.

According to court documents, between February 20, 2019, and October 8, 2019, she sat on the boy's lap, kissed him, hugged him, and pressed her body against him in a car in a multi-story parking lot.

Additionally, she was charged with engaging in sexual activity with the 14-year-old boy at a multi-story parking lot between November and December of 2019.

She allegedly met the boy on at least two occasions in 2019 at a multi-storey car park, intending to "do an indecent act" with him.

The court documents stated that the woman's next alleged offense took place between October 2023 and March 2024, a few years later. She is charged with stalking the boy during this time by sending him at least eighteen unsolicited emails.

Even though the boy had told her to stop talking to him, this still happened.

The boy was allegedly harassed, alarmed, and distressed by her.

On Wednesday, the woman did not make any indication of how she would plead. The case was adjourned for a further mention in August.

CNA reported that the Ministry of Education (MOE) revealed that the accused was suspended from March 2024 and is no longer teaching in any school.

"MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service. MOE will follow up with disciplinary proceedings after the court case has concluded," CNA quoted the ministry as saying.