Singaporean Woman, 29, Arrested for Hurling Verbal Abuse at Police During Second Link Roadblock in Malaysia

A 29-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested for hurling derogatory remarks at traffic police officers following a summons at a roadblock on the Second Link Highway in Malaysia.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD Asst Comm M. Kumarasan said in a statement on Sunday, September 28, that she was stopped while driving at a roadblock at KM3.8 of the Second Link Highway in Gelang Patah at about 8.30 pm on Saturday, September 27.

ACP M. Kumarasan said, as quoted by The Star, "During the inspection, the suspect refused to cooperate. She also verbally abused the officers on duty after being informed that a Pol 257 summons would be issued against her for illegally modifying her car's exhaust system."

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which prohibits preventing a public servant from performing their duties.

If found guilty, this offense carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

"She is also being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for using insulting words intended to hurt feelings or cause a breach of peace, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM100," he added.

"In addition, she is under investigation for violating Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/62 for not having valid documents to remain in Malaysia, which carries a penalty of up to five years' jail, a fine of up to RM10,000, or whipping of not more than six strokes, or any two of these punishments."

ACP M. Kumarasan reminded everyone to follow the law and assist the police in their work.

"The police remain committed to preventing and combating crime. Those with information on criminal activities are urged to contact the nearest police station, the Iskandar Puteri district control center at 07-5113622, or the hotline at 07-5114486," he concluded.