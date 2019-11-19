A Singaporean boy vacationing in Langkawi islands in Malaysia drowned in the pool of a cruise ship, reports have said. The luxury liner was docked at the Star Cruise Jetty in Langkawi when the incident occurred. The victim was identified as 10-year-old Alan Heng Kai Lun.

Langkawi district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said he was vacationing with his mother and a friend. The accident happened immediately after the liner arrived from Singapore. "Padang Matsirat Police Station received an emergency call about 7.30pm regarding a drowning incident involving a child in the swimming pool of the cruise ship. Initial investigation found the victim was believed to have drowned while bathing in the pool," the official said, according to Channel News Asia.

(More details awaited)