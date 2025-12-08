Singaporean Suspected of Involvement with Cambodia-Based Organised Crime Group set to be Charged

A 32-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested and handed over to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) after being deported from Thailand, the police said in a statement.

He is believed to be part of an organised criminal group (OCG) based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, that was allegedly behind a large-scale series of Government Official Impersonation Scams (GOIS) targeting victims in Singapore.

The syndicate is suspected to be responsible for at least 438 reported scam cases, with losses amounting to more than S$41 million.

The group had been operating out of a scam compound in Phnom Penh before its activities were disrupted during a joint operation between the SPF and the Cambodian National Police (CNP) on September 9. As part of the investigation, police previously issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets connected to the OCG.

The suspect, identified as Lee Jian Hao, Jayen, was arrested by the Royal Thai Police (RTP) in Bangkok. He was transferred to SPF custody on December 4.

Lee is among 31 individuals wanted by the SPF for alleged involvement in the syndicate. Photos and details of the remaining 30 suspects are listed in Annex A of the police release. The arrest was made possible through close cooperation and intelligence sharing between Singapore and Thai law enforcement agencies.

Lee is expected to be charged in court on December 5 for one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence for the benefit of a locally linked OCG, under Section 12(2)(b) of the Organised Crime Act 2015. If convicted, he faces up to five years' jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

The SPF expressed its appreciation to the Royal Thai Police for their "unwavering support," and affirmed its commitment to continue working closely with foreign partners to track down individuals involved in scams targeting Singaporeans.