A 27-year-old Singaporean man who failed to show his passport while exiting Malaysia was fined S$820 in Johor court. He is among four Singaporeans who were either fined or faced a jail term for committing various immigration-related offences.

During the mitigation at the Sessions Court, the accused Manager Muhammad Alfalah Mohd Yusof apologised and said that on that day he was too tired as he did not get enough rest and forgot to stop and show his passport.

He pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Second Link in Malaysia at 5.58pm on June 25.

Alfalah was charged under Section 2(2) of the Passports Act 1966, which carries a maximum five years' of imprisonment, a maximum fine of S$3302 or both upon conviction.

As per the law: (1)Any immigration officer, police officer or officer of customs may arrest without warrant any person whom he reasonably believes has committed or is attempting to commit an offence under this Act. (2)In the exercise of his powers of arrest under subsection (1), an immigration officer or an officer of customs shall be bound to comply with section 28 of the Criminal Procedure Code. (3)Where any person has been arrested under subsection (1), he shall thereafter be dealt with as provided by the Criminal Procedure Code. (4)A senior immigration officer, senior police officer or senior officer of customs may, in relation to any investigation in respect of a seizable offence committed under this Act, exercise the special powers in relation to police investigations given by the Criminal Procedure Code.

In other cases, Judge Zahilah Mohammad Yusoff jailed the 38-year-old Fajar Razali, who is unemployed along with his wife Nur Atiqka Ridzuan, 25, for overstaying in Malaysia. However, it should be noted that the couple was unable to pay the fine. Another Singapore accused, 37-year-old Businessman Stanley Neo Cheow was fined S$3,302 for overstaying by 55 days.

Three of these accused committed their offences at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ in Johor Baru on June 21 and 27.