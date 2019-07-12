A 27-year-old Singaporean man who failed to show his passport while exiting Malaysia was fined S$820 in Johor court. He is among four Singaporeans who were either fined or faced a jail term for committing various immigration-related offences.
During the mitigation at the Sessions Court, the accused Manager Muhammad Alfalah Mohd Yusof apologised and said that on that day he was too tired as he did not get enough rest and forgot to stop and show his passport.
He pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Second Link in Malaysia at 5.58pm on June 25.
Alfalah was charged under Section 2(2) of the Passports Act 1966, which carries a maximum five years' of imprisonment, a maximum fine of S$3302 or both upon conviction.
In other cases, Judge Zahilah Mohammad Yusoff jailed the 38-year-old Fajar Razali, who is unemployed along with his wife Nur Atiqka Ridzuan, 25, for overstaying in Malaysia. However, it should be noted that the couple was unable to pay the fine. Another Singapore accused, 37-year-old Businessman Stanley Neo Cheow was fined S$3,302 for overstaying by 55 days.
Three of these accused committed their offences at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ in Johor Baru on June 21 and 27.