Singaporean Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Accident on Thai Highway During Songkran Festival

A Singaporean man, 26, died in an accident on a southern Thailand highway on Thursday, April 17, during the kingdom's recent Songkran season.

On Friday, April 18, a Thai road safety committee reported that a biker had collided with an approaching pickup vehicle on the 410 Betong highway. It also mentioned that it was raining at the time.

According to Thai state broadcaster NBT, the committee was informing Yala's deputy governor, Amnat Chuathong, on measures to reduce traffic accidents during the Songkran celebration in the southern province, which took place from April 11 to April 17.

Twenty-one incidents occurred during that time, resulting in 23 injuries and one fatality—the Singaporean rider.

On Thursday, April 17, Thai content producers shared dashcam footage of the collision online.

Before they crashed, a grey motorcycle was observed drifting into the path of the car. The camera footage's timestamps showed that it occurred on April 17 in the afternoon.

On April 16, a Thai motorcyclist, who wished to be known as Smith, claimed to have met the Singaporean while traveling by boat from Koh Samui to the mainland's Surat Thani.

According to Smith, the Singaporean was riding with four other people. They informed him that they had been on the island of Koh Samui for a few days and planned to ride to Hat Yai next.

When Smith learned of the incident on April 17, he told The Straits Times, "I was so shocked," adding, "I had just met them the day before."