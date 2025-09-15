Singaporean Man Fined S$1.14M for Involvement in Providing Illegal Short Stays at 31 Properties

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Monday, September 15, that a 41-year-old man who was the "key player" in an operation that provided unauthorized short-term lodging at 31 private residential properties had been fined S$1.14 million.

Six men from Singapore, ranging in age from 33 to 81, were convicted of their roles in the operation, including Koh Guohui, Robin. The other five received their sentences between August 2024 and March 2025, while he was sentenced on Monday.

Koh was fined S$1.27 million, along with Lim En Xiang, Pandy, 33, Chew Lam Yong, 61, Low Ah Tee, 81, Chua Lian Beng, 71, and Chow Yan Kit, Ryan, 34.

In exchange for a monthly salary, Koh had recruited Lim, Chew, Low, and Chua to join the operation between July 2019 and November 2021, offering illegal short-term stays.

URA said, as quoted by CNA, "Koh was the key player behind the operation and also the sole director of a company registered as SG Auto Car Pte Ltd, which he used to facilitate these illegal activities." In July 2021, the company was renamed to SG Bizloan Consultant.

At various points in time, Lim, Chew, Low, Chua, and Chow had also each held the position of sole director of one of four businesses: ANZ Management Services, KCA, Edrich Group, and Ed Werks Holdings.

In their capacity as company directors, Koh gave them instructions to sign tenancy agreements for the 31 private residential units he had located.

Then, in exchange for rent, he subleased the apartments for stays shorter than three consecutive months, which is the minimum permitted stay duration, after advertising them on online lodging websites like Airbnb and HomeAway.

The money went to Koh, who, in order to make the operation easier, used a number of bank accounts, mobile phone numbers, and host accounts on the platforms that were registered under various aliases.

According to URA, the offenses were discovered after the management council of a private residential development reported suspected short-term accommodation use at one of the Edrich Group-rented units to the authorities.

It then used input from managing agents and residents in other developments where Edrich Group rented private residential units to determine the operation's scope.

The Planning Act stipulates that private residential properties must be occupied for a minimum of three consecutive months.

"This rule is intended to prevent frequent turnover of transient occupants, which can potentially change the residential character of a property and negatively impact neighboring residents," said URA, reported CNA.

Martin Tan, director of URA's development control group, said, "We will take strict enforcement action against individuals and entities who are found to be involved in any way, be it by facilitating the transfer of revenue or sourcing for properties and occupants."

"This will include prosecution in court for severe cases where we will also press for deterrent sentences."

The public can notify URA of suspected instances of unlawful short-term lodging in private residential properties.