Singaporean Man, Arrested For Trying To Enter Malaysia Illegally In Car Bootspace, Returned

A Singaporean man, who was believed to be in his 50s, was arrested by Johor Customs Department for making an attempt to enter Malaysia illegally. According to reports, the man was trying to enter the country through the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar customs, immigration and quarantine complex in Johor Bahru.

Johor Customs Department director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said in a statement that the Singaporean was found hiding inside the bootspace of a Malaysian-registered Perodua Myvi car at the complex at around 3.30pm on December 13, 2023.

Aminul said in a press conference on March 4, "The car was stopped for inspection after it looked a bit heavier at the back. When we opened the car boot, we found a man inside. The man had no travel documents with him during his arrest."

The Johor Customs Department director added that the officers have also detained two Malaysian women in their 20s, who were in the car, for helping the foreigner. Aminul said, "Based on our investigation, the man paid $3,000 to the two local women to bring him into Malaysia illegally."

The customs director further added that based on the investigation it can be said that the Singaporean had some legal issues in the island republic and was not able to get a passport.

Aminul said that all three of them have since been charged at the Johor Baru court under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. He added, "The Singaporean man has since served his time in our prison and returned to his home country in the middle of February."