Singaporean Man Arrested for Getting Drunk and Clinging to Rear Door of Auxiliary Police Vehicle

A 22-year-old man was arrested for causing nuisance while drunk in public places. This comes after he was found clinging to the rear door of a moving armored vehicle in which a team of auxiliary police officers were travelling along Stamford Road in the early hours of Friday.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the officers were loading cash cartridges into their vehicle along Queen Street at around 3 am when the man, who appeared to be drunk, wanted to enter the vehicle.

Arrested In Two Hours

The officers asked the man to leave before driving off. SPF told CAN, "While the officers were travelling along Stamford Road, they discovered the man was clinging on to the rear vehicle door for about 850 metres between Victoria Street and Stamford Road".

The police added, "The officers alighted from the vehicle and the man immediately stepped down from the vehicle and walked away."

According to the report, the police were alerted of the incident at about 4.20 am and the man was arrested within two hours along Stamford Road.

Could Be Jailed for Six Months

The police said that the man will be charged in court on Saturday. If convicted, the man might end up in jail for up to six months, a fine of up to S$1,000 (US$740), or both, for the offence of drunkenness in public places causing annoyance.