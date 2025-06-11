Singaporean Man, 58, Sentenced to 31 years' Jail for Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering; Avoids Death Penalty by 0.01g

A 58-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for drug trafficking and drug money laundering offences, avoiding the death penalty by 0.01g.

Mesnawi Dahri was arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers while in possession of not less than 14.99g of diamorphine, or "pure heroin", for the purpose of trafficking.

According to court documents, he was originally charged with possessing at least 15 grams of diamorphine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) press release, 15g of pure heroin is comparable to 1,250 straws, enough to feed the addiction of around 180 abusers for one week.

Anyone convicted guilty of trafficking more than 15g diamorphine, 250g methamphetamine, or 500g cannabis must face the death penalty.

The case was then reclassified as carrying at least 14.99g of diamorphine for the purpose of trafficking, with a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison, according to court documents.

Mesnawi pleaded guilty to a total of four charges on June 3. Three were for drug offences and the fourth was for money laundering.

Two other drug offenses were also considered during sentencing.

He was sentenced to 31 years in prison, with 10 weeks for money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking, and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

On January 27, 2023, CNB officers apprehended Mesnawi in Ang Mo Kio. He was found in possession of around 713g of heroin and four Ecstasy tablets.

He also possessed $18,050 in cash, which came from his narcotics trafficking earnings. The funds have been forfeited to the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 11, CNB stated that the government will continue to study and improve legislation to ensure that they are effective in tackling the changing crime landscape and are consistent with international norms.

Those who launder the proceeds of narcotics trading face up to ten years in prison and a S$500,000 fine.

Mesnawi, who was not represented, has filed an appeal against his sentence.