Singaporean Man, 57, Fined S$2,000 for Urinating at Potong Pasir MRT Station

The State Courts on Wednesday, February 26, imposed the maximum fine of S$2,000 (US$1,500) on a man who was discovered urinating at the Potong Pasir MRT station. The case of Zhou Hongwei was the most recent in a string of like occurrences that occurred in January.

The 57-year-old Singaporean man entered a guilty plea to one charge of public annoyance.

Zhou boarded a train from Chinatown MRT station to Punggol MRT station on January 13, 2025, before 7.30 pm. Prior to this, he had consumed alcohol and he felt the urge to urinate while he was on the train.

Following this, Zhou got off at the Potong Pasir MRT station and proceeded to the passenger service center.

He urinated there after unzipping his pants, but a station manager saw him and alerted the police and operations control center. Zhou was taken into custody and faced legal charges.

Gan Teng Wei, Zhou's attorney, and the prosecution both requested a fine. Gan stated that Zhou was embarrassed and ashamed and that his client had personally visited the station to apologize to the crew for his actions.

According to Gan, he has subsequently enrolled in an alcohol recovery program and was aware that the occurrence was caused by excessive alcohol drinking.

The case of Soo Fook Khan, another person who was charged with urinating at the Tanah Merah MRT station platform on the same day as Zhou, is still pending in court.

Meanwhile, yet another man, who identifies himself as Li Guorui, used the escalator handrail at the Outram Park MRT station to discharge himself on January 10. He received a S$2,000 fine.

On February 18, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling responded to inquiries in parliament regarding the frequency of public urination charges and other forms of anti-social behavior by stating that the police do not keep track of such incidents.

She said, "Depending on the nature of the conduct, such cases may be investigated by the relevant agencies. For example, for cases of public urination, in the absence of factors indicating criminal conduct, the National Environment Agency will investigate and take action."

However, in case a criminal offence is disclosed, the police may investigate the matter. But this requires a proper assessment of the nature and circumstances of the conduct in question.

She added, "For example, an offence of public nuisance may be made out if the offender's act causes any injury, danger, or annoyance to the public."

Zhou could have been sentenced to up to three months, fined up to S$2,000 or both, for his offence of public nuisance.