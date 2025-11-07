Singaporean Man, 50, Arrested Following Drug Detection During Checks at Singapore Cruise Centre

A 50-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after being discovered in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at the Singapore Cruise Centre on October 17.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 6, that its officers sent the man for enhanced screening after finding irregularities in scanned photos of his possessions.

In addition, officers noted that he seemed anxious. Upon closer inspection, they found seven pieces of drug paraphernalia, a sachet of suspected drugs, and a syringe that may have been used for drug consumption.

The man was taken into custody after testing positive for methamphetamine.

Following ICA's referral of the case to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), additional controlled substances were discovered, including three Ecstasy tablets, five Erimin-5 tablets, 3.78g of Ice (methamphetamine), a vape device with an attached vape pod, another vape pod, and other paraphernalia.

CNB officers found additional drug paraphernalia and 15.5g of ice after escorting the man to his residence.

According to CNB, investigations are still underway.