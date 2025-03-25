Singaporean Man, 38, to be Charged for Injuring On-Duty Police Officer in Woodlands

A 38-year-old man will be facing charges on Tuesday, March 25, in connection to his alleged role in injuring a police officer during the arrest process.

The police said in a press release on Monday, March 24, that they were notified of a fight at Block 569A Champions Way at 4.10 am that same day.

The man charged towards an officer while Woodlands Police Division officers were handling the altercation. He was later taken into custody.

The accused headbutted the officer during his arrest and the officer was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man will be charged with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty. He will face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or caning for the crime.

The investigations are still on-going.