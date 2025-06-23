Singaporean Man, 31, Found Dead at Foot of HDB Block After he Allegedly Slashed Another in Woodlands

A 31-year-old man was found lying motionless on Monday, June 23, at the foot of a Woodlands HDB block, after he allegedly slashed another on Saturday, June 21.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said that no foul play is suspected.

AsiaOne reported that the police received a call for assistance at Block 684A Woodlands Drive 73 at around 7.40 pm, after a 33-year-old man allegedly injured the man with a knife and fled from the scene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, when the publication team reached the scene, the police had already roped off a big area, and a blue tent had been set up next to the mailboxes at the foot of the block, believed to be covering the body.

A knife was also discovered lying on a grass area near the body, with no evident blood stains.

According to Shin Min, a homeowner heard a loud "thud" and the police, and an ambulance arrived minutes afterward.

"I heard from neighbors that a man had apparently fallen from the building, and soon after, the police cordoned off the area," she told the Chinese publication.

The residents said that a fight had taken place in the unit before a man fell from the building.

A mother and son lived in the flat, and a man was frequently spotted entering and exiting it.

According to Shin Min, the deceased was not staying in the unit and was allegedly involved in a love conflict with another man, which resulted in the tragedy.

The younger male was then transported conscious to Woodlands Health Campus.

The police investigations are still going on.