Singaporean Man, 26, Charged with Attempted Murder of 29-Year-Old Woman at Kallang Wave Mall

A 26-year-old man was charged on Wednesday, July 16, with attempted murder for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a 29-year-old woman.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they had received a call for assistance at Kallang Wave Mall on July 14 at about 1.25 am.

According to SPF, the preliminary investigations revealed that the 26-year-old man had allegedly attacked the 29-year-old woman with a knife. "He was disarmed and detained by members of the public before being arrested by police officers. The woman was conveyed to hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries. She is in a stable condition," added the authority.

The man was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code 1871.

SPF said that they have asked the court to remand him for psychiatric assessment. The penalty for attempted murder is life in prison and caning, up to 20 years in prison and fine or caning, or both.