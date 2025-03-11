Singaporean Man, 26, Arrested for Drink Driving After Crashing Car into Chinatown Shophouse

A 26-year-old man was detained for drunk driving on Saturday, March 8, after he collided into a Chinatown shophouse with his vehicle.

Stomp was notified by a one of its readers that images of the incident had been uploaded to the Facebook page of SG Road Vigilante. The photos showed a white SUV that seems to have collided with a post and a tree as well.

The police responded to a Stomp inquiry by stating that they were notified of the collision at around 2 am along Kreta Ayer Road heading towards New Bridge Road.

A police spokesperson told Stomp, "A 26-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink driving."

The police investigations are still ongoing.