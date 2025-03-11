International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Singapore

Singaporean Man, 26, Arrested for Drink Driving After Crashing Car into Chinatown Shophouse

Singapore
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing car into Chinatown shophouse. Facebook/SGRV FRONT MAN

A 26-year-old man was detained for drunk driving on Saturday, March 8, after he collided into a Chinatown shophouse with his vehicle.

Stomp was notified by a one of its readers that images of the incident had been uploaded to the Facebook page of SG Road Vigilante. The photos showed a white SUV that seems to have collided with a post and a tree as well.

The police responded to a Stomp inquiry by stating that they were notified of the collision at around 2 am along Kreta Ayer Road heading towards New Bridge Road.

A police spokesperson told Stomp, "A 26-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink driving."

The police investigations are still ongoing.

READ MORE