Singaporean Man, 26, Arrested After Suspicious Item Found at St Joseph's Church

A 26-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after a suspicious item was discovered at St Joseph's Church along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Sunday morning, December 21.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at about 7.10 am regarding the item at the church, located at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The officers responded to the scene and subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the man under Regulation 8(2)(a) of the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations.

Preliminary findings indicate that the incident was allegedly staged. The police said that the man is suspected of placing a self-fabricated item within the church premises that resembled an improvised explosive device. He is believed to have acted alone.

The authorities added that there is currently no evidence to suggest the case was linked to terrorism or motivated by religion.

The man was expected to be charged in court on Monday, December 22, under the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations. The police will also apply for him to be remanded for psychiatric evaluation. If convicted, he faces a possible jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

The police reminded members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or items. Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 999, sending an SMS to 70999, submitting details online via the police website, or reporting through the SGSecure mobile application.