Singaporean Households Can Claim S$300 in CDC Vouchers from Jan 2

Every Singaporean household can claim S$300 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from January 2, as part of ongoing government efforts to help families manage daily expenses while supporting hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets.

The vouchers can be claimed digitally at go.gov.sg/cdcv using SingPass.

Of the total amount, S$150 can be spent at participating hawker stalls and heartland shops, while the remaining S$150 is usable at participating supermarkets. The vouchers will be valid until December 31, 2026.

The latest payout forms part of a broader S$800 CDC voucher package announced by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at Budget 2025.

Under the Assurance Package aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures, about 1.3 million Singaporean households received S$500 in vouchers in May 2025, with the remaining S$300 disbursed in January 2026.

Speaking at the launch of the eighth tranche of CDC vouchers at Punggol 21 Community Club on Friday, January 2, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore had weathered a challenging year better than expected through the combined efforts of workers, businesses and the government.

Based on advance estimates, the economy grew by 4.8% in 2025, driven by strong performance in sectors such as manufacturing, wholesale trade, and finance and insurance.

However, Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, cautioned that the economic outlook remains uncertain. He noted that shifting supply chains, more fragmented trade policies and rapid technological changes, particularly in artificial intelligence, are reshaping businesses and jobs. These challenges have prompted the formation of the Economic Strategy Review (ESR), which aims to secure Singapore's long-term economic future, create quality jobs and uplift wages.

The ESR comprises five committees co-chaired by political officeholders and involving representatives from the private sector, unions and other stakeholders.

The committees are engaging widely and are expected to publish their recommendations by mid-2026.

Gan said the CDC voucher scheme and the ESR complement each other, with the vouchers providing immediate relief while longer-term strategies are developed to strengthen resilience and future opportunities.

Residents can use their vouchers at more than 24,000 participating hawker stalls and heartland merchants, an increase from 23,000 in 2023, as well as at eight supermarket chains operating about 400 outlets.

Participating hawkers and merchants display a teal CDC voucher decal, while supermarkets carry a yellow decal. Locations can be found at go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers.

Mayor of Southwest District and chairman of the Mayors' Committee Low Yen Ling said many heartland merchants have gone beyond participation by offering discounts and special deals to help households stretch their vouchers further, reflecting a strong community spirit.

Introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC vouchers were initially meant to recognise Singaporeans' solidarity and support local businesses. The scheme has since been extended to help cushion the impact of rising prices.

No notification letters will be issued for this tranche in line with sustainability efforts.

Once vouchers are claimed, households will receive an SMS from "gov.sg" with a unique voucher link that can be shared among family members.

Residents who need help with the digital process can visit community centres, community clubs or SG Digital Community Hubs, where priority assistance will be available for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Authorities reminded the public that claiming CDC vouchers does not require sharing bank details, transferring money or installing unofficial applications. Those who encounter suspicious messages can contact the People's Association or the ScamShield Helpline for assistance.