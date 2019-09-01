An elderly woman, aged 79, was found dead in a Toa Payoh flat on early Sunday morning. Police classified the death as a murder case and arrested a suspect.

The incident took place at Block 191 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh and police were alerted to this case at around 3.40 am Sunday.

The unnamed woman's body was found at the Housing Board block and the paramedics checked her and pronounced the elderly woman dead.

After initial investigation, police identified and located the suspected murderer who is an 82-year-old man. As per the police, the suspect will be taken to the court on Monday where he will face charges for the murder.

Police did not reveal what was the relationship between the man and the victim but they clarified that both of them knew each other.

Further investigation is going on.