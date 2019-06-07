An elderly Singaporean died after a car hit the victim at Jurong East Avenue 1 when he was crossing the road on Wednesday night, June 5.

Chinese evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that a shopkeeper in the area witnessed the accident and said that the 62-year-old man was thrown about five meters away when he was hit by the vehicle.

The witness also stated that the accident caused serious injuries to the man and seeing his condition, some passers-by tried to resuscitate him while waiting for an ambulance at the spot.

As per Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson, the officers were alerted to the accident at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday that it happened near Block 316, Jurong East Street 32. Once the ambulance reached the spot, the officials took the victim to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, about seven minutes away from the accident location. Later, the doctors confirmed that the victim died on the hospital bed during the treatment.

Police said that the car, a seven-seater Toyota, which hit the elderly man, was driven by a 56-year-old man, who is currently assisting the investigation. They also added that the car had a cracked windshield.