Singaporean Boy, 7, Dies in Hospital After Deadly Crash in Johor Bahru, Unlicensed Lorry Driver Tests Positive for Meth

A seven-year-old Singaporean boy passed away in a hospital in Johor Bahru after a deadly collision between a car and a truck on Sunday, March 16. The youngster was flung out of the car after the crash, which happened at Jalan Pantai in Johor Bahru.

The police have taken the truck driver into custody after he tested positive for methamphetamine. The investigations revealed that he also lacked a driving license.

Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, the head of Johor Bahru South police, stated in a press release on Monday, March 17, that the accident happened at 10.34 pm on Sunday.

The Star quoted Raub as saying, "Initial investigations found that the lorry, driven by a 57-year-old man, was coming from Masai towards the city centre."

"The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the oncoming lane," Raub added.

Following this, it collided with a Singapore-registered car which was heading in the direction of Permas Jaya.

According to Raub, the car was driven by a 44-year-old Singaporean man and was carrying four other passengers, aged between two and 37 years.

Four of the passengers, including the driver, were Singaporeans, while one is an Indonesian national.

Raub said, "The collision caused the boy, who was seated at the back, to be thrown out of the vehicle." He further added, "At around 3am on Monday, we were informed that the boy died while being treated at a private hospital."

The car driver along with the other passengers are being treated at the Hospital Sultan Ismail.

Raub stated, "We have detained the lorry driver, who tested positive for methamphetamine," adding, "Further checks also found that the suspect has no driving licence or vocational licence while the vehicle's road tax has expired."

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded to CNA's inquiries by stating that it has been providing consular support and assistance to the deceased's family via its Consulate-General in Johor Bahru.

The ministry said, "MFA extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We also wish the injured a smooth and speedy recovery."