A Singaporean motorcyclist, aged 42, was decapitated after the man was involved in an accident near Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru on Sunday, June 16.

The accident took place at around 9 am on Sunday at 6.6km marker of Jalan Gelang Patah and Jalan Ulu Choh near Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru.

As per the reports, the deceased biker, Xavier Liaw Xiang E was travelling from Gelang Patah to Jalan Ulu Choh on his BMW motorcycle when he was collided into the left side of another vehicle, Toyota Hiace van, which was taking a right turn at the same time.

Later, the Malaysian traffic police told The New Paper that when the accident happened the weather was clear and they still don't have any clear idea on how the Singaporean was decapitated.

Reports stated that the victim's mirror and rear tyre were found damaged, as well as the rear of the van.

However, the local police, who conducted the initial investigation, arrested the Malaysian driver of the van. Both the vehicles are now in police custody for investigation purpose.

The police also mentioned that due to the crash Xavier's body was thrown away to the middle of the two-lane road. When the officials were alerted to the case they found that the man was already dead.

Xavier's dead body was then taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru for post-mortem and the family members were informed about the incident.

The victim's sister, 44-year-old Liaw Wy-cin told the media that the family was shocked and shattered when they heard about the tragic accident. She mentioned that she met with her brother for Father's Day dinner the previous night and the mother of the victim also spoke to Xavier around midnight.

While addressing the accident, Liaw said that it was their father's biggest fear, which became true. Even their mother also used to nag him about the danger but Xavier always said that at least he would go doing what he enjoyed.