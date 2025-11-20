Singaporean Actress Julie Tan Confirms Split from Content Creator Douglas Tan

Singaporean actress Julie Tan announced her break up with her boyfriend, content creator Douglas Tan on Wednesday, November 19.

The couple made their relationship public in late 2024 following Douglas' birthday dedication post to the My First School actress.

"It was that smile. The first time I saw it, I knew I wanted to see it for the rest of my life," he wrote at the time.

Throughout their relationship, the two frequently co-starred in each other's short-form videos and collaborated on multiple online campaigns.

On Wednesday, Julie Tan took to her Instagram story to share that they "have decided that [their] romantic journey together has come to an end".

"This decision was reached with immense kindness and respect and I will forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless adventures we shared," she added.

The actress said that she is leaving the chapter "with so much, including clarity, wisdom and a friendship that [she] deeply valued".

Douglas Tan has not released a statement regarding the split as of this writing.