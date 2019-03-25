A Singaporean accountant, who was attending an Advanced Open Water diving course died on Saturday, March 23 while diving in the waters off Bintan Island, Indonesia.

The reports stated that the deceased, 36-year-old Yeo Boon Han was a Singaporean citizen and decided to attend the diving course, which began on Friday, March 22. The course was scheduled to finish on Sunday. Yeo was not a professional diver and it was his first time joining such a group.

As per Channel NewsAsia, the course was conducted by GS-DIVING and on Sunday, March 24 they confirmed the death news of Yeo and stated that the authority was deeply saddened by the "unfortunate diving accident".

A GS-DIVING spokesperson said that even though they are not sure about the reason behind the death of the Singaporean man, but as per Yeo's dive buddy, "he indicated an intention to ascend, which he did so with him immediately."

The spokesperson also added that when his motionless body appeared on the surface the dive crew towed him back to the boat, administered first aid by putting him in a recovery position and gave CPR as well as emergency oxygen.

"CPR and oxygen were administered continuously while waiting for a fishing boat to bring him to shore to seek emergency medical attention, and also during the journey to shore and the nearest medical facility," the spokesperson further added.

The GS-DIVING authority contacted the immediate family of Yeo and had assisted them with repatriating his body on Sunday evening. They said that "Our current efforts are focused on providing support to his family members and taking care of their emotional well-being during this period of bereavement."

Along with the victim there 4 other divers, who joined the course, while another seven divers comprised of those doing an Open Water Course and leisure diving. The company confirmed that 11 other divers have returned to Singapore.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said, "MFA is aware of the incident and extends our deepest condolences to the bereaved family for their loss following the unfortunate diving incident near Bintan."

MFA also added that Singapore Consulate-General in Batam met the family of the deceased to covey their assistance.