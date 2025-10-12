Singapore Worker Injured in Crane Mishap at Sin Ming BTO Project

A 37-year-old laborer was injured at a Build-To-Order (BTO) site in Sin Ming after a crane broke and struck him on Friday evening, October 10.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said that the accident took place at a construction site located at 28 Sin Ming Street at 5:25 pm. The location is the site of the Sin Ming Residences BTO project.

A representative for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times that the worker was in the area when a mobile crane was demobilized.

The worker who was on site to supervise the dismantling work was struck when the crane boom broke and the jib fell to the ground.

According to MOM and HDB, the man was brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and subsequently had surgery there. However, the kind of surgery he had had was not made clear.

Kwan Yong Construction is the site's occupier, and Moh Seng Cranes is the worker's employer.

HDB said that it will work with Kwan Yong Construction to provide the worker's family with the support and help they require.

"HDB takes a very serious view of this incident. Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter," said a statement from HDB, as reported by CNA.

MOM said the investigations are still ongoing.

The ministry said that the machinery should be operated under the guidance of a qualified individual and in compliance with the manufacturer's instructions. To prevent workers from entering dangerous areas when a crane is being set up, maintained, or disassembled, exclusion zones should also be created.

In the first half of 2025, there were 76 major injury and death incidents in the construction industry, five fewer than the 81 that occurred in the same period in 2024.