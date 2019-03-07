Singapore's national women's fencing team defeated Japan in the final to claim first ever gold medal in women's foil junior (Under-20) at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships on early Thursday morning in Amman, Jordan.

Amita Berthier and Maxine Wong, both 18-year-old, as well as Tatiana Wong, 20, and Denyse Chan, who won a gold at the South East Asian Junior Championships 2018, represented the Republic at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships.

Maxine and Denyse were in the women's team along with Tan Jia Lin and Rachel Lim that was defeated by Japan 45-18 in the cadet (U-17) foil team at the Dubai edition of the championship.

Earlier, Amrita also won the women's junior foil individual title in the tournament after she clinched the victory against South Korean ace Park Ji-hee in the final 15-12. She was in the national team, which won a bronze medal in women's team foil at 2018 Asian Games along with Tatiana, Maxine and Melanie Huang.

The woman's team was seeded second and given a bye in the round of 16. They defeated Kazakhstan in the last eight 45-16 and in the semi-finals the national team smashed the South Korean women's team 45-32.

While the Republic's national team was preparing for their next opponent, Japan beat Hong Kong in the semi-final match 45-27 to meet Singapore in the championship final. Following their 42-38 win over Japan, they became the first team to claim women's foil junior (Under-20) gold medal at the Asian Championships