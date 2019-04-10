Police arrested a woman for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon after the accused took a pair of scissors and attacked a man at Bedok Bus Interchange on Monday, April 8.

Reports stated that the 27-year-old woman first kicked and hit the man during an argument and then he hit her back. In-between the clash the accused ran into a nearby cosmetic shop and took a pair of scissors to hurt the man.

The entire incident happened at around 2.30 pm and the Police were alerted at 2.52 pm. When the officials reached the location they saw that both of them were bleeding.

As per Shin Min Daily News, a sales assistant who works at Queens Beauty Station stated that it was the woman who first attacked the 29-year-old man. She also told the Chinese language newspaper that the accused kicked the man as well as punched him in the head and the victim started bleeding. The witness also claimed that she believes while hitting the unnamed man, the woman was holding a sharp object may be a key. The entire incident was witnessed by other passers-by.

A 46-year-old woman, who works at an electricity retailing booth told The New Paper that during the incident an SBS Transit staff managed to hold woman's hand and took away the scissors. He also added almost 20 minutes later the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police officials arrived at the location.

Both of them were taken to the Changi General Hospital in two SCDF ambulances due to the injuries and later the woman was arrested by the police. Currently, the police investigation is going on.