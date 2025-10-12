Singapore Woman Rushed to Hospital After her Hand gets Trapped in Sugarcane Machine at Clementi Stall

A woman was rushed to hospital after her right hand was trapped in a sugar cane machine on Friday evening, October 10.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said they were informed about the incident, which took place at Block 448 Clementi Avenue 3 at about 6.50 pm that day.

The address is where the Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre is located.

SCDF said, as reported by The Straits Times, "Firefighters and rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team carried out the rescue together with an SCDF paramedic, who administered pain-relief medication and monitored the person's vital signs throughout the operation."

It also stated that an emergency medical team from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was present to offer medical assistance.

According to SCDF, the individual was taken to National University Hospital after her hand was removed from the juicer.

The woman, who works at a juice stand, is being treated at the hospital for injuries to three of her fingers, according to Shin Min Daily News.

First responders are seen in front of the stall in photos of the incident posted to the social media site Xiaohongshu, while members of the public watch from behind a police cordon.