A woman in Singapore, aged 54, was charged in court on Monday for the murder of a 63-year-old man who is believed to be her husband, in a Housing and Development Board flat at Ang Mo Kio. The court documents revealed that the convict allegedly committed the crime in the early morning of Deepavali, October 27.

The accused, Wang Shuzhen, who is a Chinese national appeared in the State Court while wearing a red polo t-shirt and dark shorts. She was accused of killing Teh Hock Pine on Sunday, October 27 sometime between 5 am and 6.02 am.

Police were alerted to the incident that happened in Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue at around 5.46 am on Sunday. After reaching the crime scene, when paramedics checked the victim, they pronounced him dead.

After initial investigation, it was revealed that Wang and Teh knew each other. A neighbour, aged 60, mentioned that he had heard repeated drum-like banging coming from the couple's third-floor flat on Sunday morning at around 5 am. He later told the media that this couple had been living in the same unit for about two years and often seen going to the hawker centre. It should also be mentioned that on several occasions the couple was seen pushing a stroller with a young child around the apartment area. But as per the neighbours, they have not seen the couple recently.

The accused will return to court on November 18 following a three-week psychiatric assessment at Changi Prison and as per the Singapore Penal Code, if convicted, Wang may face the death penalty for killing the elderly man. It should be noted on the day of Deepavali, another murder took place at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue. As per the reports, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly murdered his 56-year-old mother and 90-year-old grandmother. He will be warded for psychiatric assessment for the next three weeks and will appear in court on November 18.