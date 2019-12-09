A woman in Singapore was found dead in a hotel on Thursday, December 5. As per police, they found the dead body of the 53-year-old unnamed woman inside the hotel room at Lorong 18 Geylang where she was staying for a while.

The investigation

Police stated that they were alerted to the case at around 2.43 pm on Thursday. They have classified it as an unnatural death case. As per the officials, they said the unnamed woman was found lying motionless. But after their arrival when paramedics conducted a medical checkup, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lianhe Wanbao reported further investigation revealed that the deceased female was a permanent resident of the Republic. It should be noted that the woman checked into the hotel on November 27. She was supposed to check out on December 5. But when hotel staff visited her room on Thursday, they found her hanged.

The crime scene

Police cars and a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) vehicle were seen at the location, just outside the hotel. After conducting an investigation inside the hotel room, police finally removed the body of the female Singaporean after three hours.

However, it is unclear whether it was a suicide or a murder. But so far the investigation showed evidence of suicide. If somehow police come to know that it was a murder then the accused will be liable to face a death sentence. However, further investigation is going on to find out the cause of death.