A female Singapore woman died after an accident in Lentor Avenue on Tuesday morning, November 5. The woman and a four-year-old boy were taken to the hospital soon after a collision with a car, but the female victim died due to severe injuries. The police said they were alerted to the accident case at around 10.54 am on Tuesday.

As per an eyewitness who noticed that his bus was slowing down at the accident scene, told media that she was going towards Yio Chu Kang when she saw police at the location. She told Stomp that while crossing the accident spot she only saw a police van and a car at around 12.10 pm as by that time both the victims were taken to the hospital.

Police said when they reached the accident scene Lentor Avenue towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, they found the 30-year-old unconscious woman, who was then taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital but she died during the treatment. They also found a 4-year-old boy, who was taken in conscious state to the same hospital. After the incident, the 44-year-old unnamed driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. Currently, police are investigating the accident case.