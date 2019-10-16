A 20-year-old woman has died after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge. Reports stated that the Singaporean woman was sitting in the ledge of the bridge for almost an hour.

After the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident which took place on Monday, October 14, they immediately deployed a rescue team.

SCDF said that to rescue the woman they deployed a two safety life air packs at 1A Cantonment Road but the woman fell beyond the air packs after jumping.

Later when the SCDF paramedics checked the woman, they pronounced her dead on Monday evening.

It should be noted that the reason behind the suicide is still unknown. Police have identified this case as an unnatural death. The officials are currently investigating this case.

Earlier Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said that the number of suicides in Singapore has raised 10 percent in 2018. There were 397 reported suicide cases in 2018, compared with 361 the year before. They mentioned that 94 people aged between 10 and 29 killed themselves last year.

The SOS senior assistant director Wong Lai Chun said, "It is disconcerting to know that many of our young feel unsupported through their darkest periods and see suicide as the only choice to end their pain and struggles."