Singapore Woman Arrested for Series of Rental Scams; Police Urge Public to Stay Vigilant

A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Singapore for her suspected involvement in a series of rental scams.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that they received multiple reports from victims of rental scams, who had responded to online advertisements for room rentals at a residential block along Segar Road between March 2024 and July 2025.

The police said, "After the victims contacted the woman to express interest and paid deposits ranging from S$300 to S$3,600 via cash or bank transfers, the woman allegedly cancelled the agreements and did not rent out the rooms as promised."

"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the woman and arrested her on July 17, 2025," added SPF.

According to preliminary investigations, she is suspected of being involved in at least 32 comparable rental scam cases, resulting in losses totaling over S$48,500.

The woman will face charges of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871. The offense is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine.

The police have issued an advisory urging members of the public to remain cautious and take preventive measures against rental scams, which continue to surface both online and offline.

Members of the public are reminded not to make any advance payments before the tenancy is confirmed. Instead, rental deposits and rent should be made via cheque or bank transfer to ensure there is documentary proof of payment.

The police also advised potential tenants to personally visit the property they intend to rent. This helps confirm the unit's existence, allows tenants to assess its condition, and identify any potential signs of illegal subletting.

Additionally, individuals are encouraged to verify the identities of the people they are dealing with, as well as their relationship to the property—particularly if the transaction is being conducted without the help of a licensed estate agent or registered salesperson.

The SPF urge the public to stay alert and exercise due diligence when entering into rental agreements to avoid falling victim to such scams.