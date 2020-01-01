Millions of people from all around the world welcomed the New Year with festivities and fireworks, others with prayers and candles. At the stroke of midnight, Singapore embraced the New Year 2020 with a huge celebration. The island country rang in the new decade with spectacular fireworks, displayed at Marina Bay.

Almost 6,000 people attended Mediacorp's event Let's Celebrate at The Promontory in Marina Bay while around 9000 passersby also witnessed the event.

Here IBTImes Singapore has accumulated some amazing pictures and videos of the New Year celebration in the Republic.