Singapore: Water Activities at Sentosa Beaches to Resume After No Further Crocodile Sightings

Water-based activities at Sentosa's three beaches will be allowed to resume from Sunday, February 8, a week after a crocodile was spotted in waters off the island, authorities said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said there have been no further sightings of the reptile following daily surveillance and coordinated patrols conducted by SDC and the National Parks Board (NParks) since January 31.

Based on the current assessment, water activities such as swimming, kayaking and organised events can resume with immediate effect.

SDC added that it will continue working closely with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation and ensure public safety and will take further action should conditions change.

Separately, the Singapore Land Authority said in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 8, that water activities at St John's, Seringat, Lazarus and Kusu islands can also resume.

Water activities at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches were suspended after a Sentosa Cove resident reported the first crocodile sighting in the enclave on January 31. After the report was verified as credible, SDC and NParks launched joint search and surveillance operations.

One event affected by the suspension was the MetaSprint Series Aquathlon, which had been scheduled to take place at Palawan Beach on the morning of February 1.

The event was postponed to February 8. Due to low tide conditions that morning, the race was shifted to the afternoon, said Nathalie Marquet, chief executive of MetaSport, the event organiser. While disappointed by the postponement, she said the organisation appreciated the patience and understanding shown by participants and the broader sporting community.

Earlier, on February 1, NParks activated a surveillance team off the waters near Marina South Pier following another reported crocodile sighting, although it was not confirmed if it involved the same animal. On February 4, the Republic of Singapore Navy also reported that its personnel spotted a crocodile near RSS Singapura at Changi Naval Base.

SDC reminded the public to adhere strictly to safety signage and instructions at beach areas. Members of the public who spot or encounter a crocodile are advised to report it to the NParks Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Crocodiles are commonly seen at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, but they have occasionally appeared in other parts of Singapore. In January 2025, one was spotted swimming near the edge of a canal close to Yishun Dam, while in March 2023, a large crocodile found on a beach along Marina East Drive was euthanised due to public safety concerns.