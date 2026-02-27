Singapore: Washing Machine Catches Fire, 'Explodes' in Tampines Flat; No Injuries Reported

A washing machine caught fire in a Tampines flat on Wednesday, February 25, prompting an emergency response and forcing residents to evacuate the unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Thursday, February 26, that it was alerted to the incident at about 1.45 pm at Block 226 Tampines Street 23. The firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the homeowner, named Lin, had loaded the front-load washing machine, which was about six years old, and suddenly heard an explosion sound while she was cooking. Following this, she noticed that smoke was coming from the appliance.

Lin said that she used a bamboo pole to switch off the power socket before unplugging the machine. Despite cutting the power supply, flames continued to flare up from inside the unit.

About six or seven neighbours reportedly rushed to assist and attempted to put out the fire with water and a fire extinguisher. However, as thick smoke filled the flat and a power outage affected the unit, they evacuated due to poor visibility.

Lin recalled hearing two explosions after leaving the flat.

During the evacuation, two residents helped to carry a 90-year-old woman in a wheelchair, who lives on the same floor, down a flight of stairs so she could reach the lift safely.

The fire caused visible damage to the flat, blackening the ceilings and leaving shards of glass, believed to be from the washing machine, scattered across the kitchen floor.

Power has since been restored by an electrician. Lin said that renovation works will be required for her kitchen following the incident.