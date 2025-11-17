Singapore Warns of Expected Heavy Traffic at Land Borders During School Holidays

Heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the year-end school holidays from November 21 to January 1.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Monday, November 17, that travelers should anticipate longer wait times to clear immigration, particularly as officials step up their efforts to prevent the smuggling of e-vaporizers.

ICA warned people to check the traffic conditions at the land checkpoints before starting their trip.

"Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," it added, as quoted by CNA.

For easier passport-less immigration clearance, travelers are also urged to use QR codes created by the MyICA mobile app. Nonetheless, passports are still needed for international travel.

Over the Deepavali long weekend from October 17 to October 20, nearly two million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

On October 17, the number of travelers reached its highest point, with more than 550,000 individuals passing through the land checkpoints for immigration.

Due to traffic backlogs from Malaysia, car travelers who left during peak hours had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance.

Additionally, ICA reminded travelers to make sure their passports are valid for at least six months.

Within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore, all short-term visitors—including those with in-principle approvals for long-term passes—must submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration via the MyICA app.

Re-entry permits should be transferred to new passports for Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports.

Before returning to Singapore, holders of long-term passes must also notify the Ministry of Manpower or ICA of any changes to their passport information.

ICA said, "We seek travellers' understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline."

"ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers' instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints."