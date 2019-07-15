Police arrested nine men for their alleged involvement in a brawl at Duxton Hill on Sunday, July 14.

As per the police they were alerted to the riot at 5 Duxton Hill on Sunday evening at around 5.48 pm. Later they arrested suspects who are aged between 20 and 35.

The New Paper published a video of the incident on social media platform that showed almost 20 people, including men and women, who had gathered near the car parking. The video also captured a woman, who could be seen trying to stop some men from entering the car park.

Some groups of men were also caught on camera as they were shouting loudly at the car parking area. Full details will be known once the police complete the initial investigation in the case.

However, under Penal Code section 147, rioting is considered a criminal offence and a convict in rioting can face a penalty of a mandatory imprisonment sentence of up to seven years and with caning.