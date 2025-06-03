Singapore Van Driver, 38, Arrested Following Accident with Lorry Driver and Motorcyclist in Hougang; 3 Injured

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday, June 2, for careless driving following an accident with a motorcyclist and lorry driver in Hougang.

Three men, including a 58-year-old motorcyclist, and two lorry passengers aged 21 and 37, were injured due to the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they all were taken to Sengkang General Hospital for treatment.

The SCDF and the police were informed about the accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Lorong Ah Soo at about 6.45 pm.

The police said that the van driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

However, the police investigations are still ongoing.