Singapore UOB Raises Vietnam's 2025 Growth Forecast to 7.5%

The Vietnam News Agency said on Thursday, September 18, that Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) increased its 2025 GDP growth prediction for Vietnam from 6.9 percent to 7.5 percent.

According to the bank, the upgrade demonstrates Vietnam's economic dynamism and resilience in the face of tariff risks and uncertainties.

According to UOB, Vietnam's exports will grow by roughly 10% in 2025, up from 14% in 2024, despite ongoing tariff pressures.

The bank has kept Vietnam's GDP growth estimate for 2026 at 7%.

In the first half of 2025, Vietnam's economy expanded by 7.52% year-on-year, its fastest first-half growth in about 15 years.

In particular, the second quarter of 2025 saw a very strong showing with GDP growth of 7.96% year-on-year, outperforming UOB's earlier expectations.

UOB's upgraded forecast of 7.5% is above many other institutions' estimates. For instance, the World Bank projects about 6.8% for Vietnam in 2025.

The Vietnamese government had set a goal of about 8.0% GDP growth for 2025, though reaching that target is viewed as ambitious given the external risks.