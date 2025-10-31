Singapore: Two People Injured as Trailer Topples at Junction Near Mount Faber

A trailer overturned along Lower Delta Road on Thursday, October 30, afternoon, leaving its driver and passenger injured and prompting an emergency response from the authorities.

The Singapore Police Force said that it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Lower Delta Road and Mount Faber Road at about 12.20 pm.

Photos circulating on Facebook show the heavy vehicle lying on its side across a pedestrian crossing, with a lamp post knocked down beside it. Several Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) officers were seen at the scene, working to manage the situation.

Both the 32-year-old driver and his 29-year-old passenger were conscious when taken to hospital, police confirmed.

The driver is currently assisting with investigations. Police inquiries into the cause of the accident are ongoing.