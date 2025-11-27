Singapore: Two People Hospitalized Following Lorry, Car Collision Near Berseh Food Centre

A car and a lorry collided at the junction of Jalan Besar and Rowell Road on Tuesday, November 25, causing significant damage and leaving parts of the vehicles scattered near Berseh Food Centre, a hawker spot well known for its oyster cakes.

A video of the aftermath, posted on TikTok, shows the lorry mounted on the pedestrian walkway outside a traditional Chinese medicine wellness centre at 159 Jalan Besar. Its front windscreen had been shattered, and a probationary driving plate was seen lying on the ground among the debris.

Not far from the lorry, a white Honda Freed multi-purpose vehicle was stopped on the first lane of the four-lane road. The MPV's front bumper was dislodged on the left side, indicating a strong impact during the crash.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 4.20 pm. The investigations into the cause of the collision are still ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were taken to hospital. One was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the other was taken to Raffles Hospital.