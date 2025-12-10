Singapore: Two People Hospitalized After Three-Vehicle Collision on CTE; Driver Arrested for Drink Driving

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for drink driving following a pre-dawn accident involving two cars and a taxi on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on December 7.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the crash at about 3.55 am.

A 65-year-old taxi driver and a 33-year-old woman who had been a passenger in one of the cars were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical attention.

The footage of the accident was circulated online shortly after the incident. In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a black car travelling along the right-most lane is seen abruptly swerving across several lanes towards a white car on the opposite side of the expressway. The impact causes the black car to spin out of control.

The white car is then shown veering back across the lanes, crashing into a taxi. The force of the collision pushes the taxi towards the road verge, where it comes to a halt.

The 44-year-old driver of the black car was arrested at the scene for suspected drink driving.

The police investigations into the circumstances leading to the accident are still ongoing.