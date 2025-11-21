Singapore: Two People Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out in Sembawang HDB Flat

Two people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in a third-floor unit of a HDB block in Singapore's Sembawang on Friday, November 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire at Block 362A Sembawang Crescent at around 8.15 am.

The SCDF added that a water jet was used to put out the fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom.

After being evaluated for smoke inhalation, two members of the impacted unit were transported to Singapore General Hospital.

About 50 residents were evacuated from the block as a precaution by the SCDF and the police.

The cause of the fire is being looked into by the authorities.

According to the SCDF's annual statistics report, which was published on February 13, there were 968 home fires in 2024—nearly equal to the 970 in 2023.

The two main causes of home fires continue to be unattended cooking and electrical fires, which can be caused by overloaded outlets or problems with electrical wiring.