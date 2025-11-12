Singapore: Two People Hospitalised After BKE Accident; Driver Assisting Police with Investigations

Two people were rushed to hospital following an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on the BKE on Tuesday, November 11.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said that they were informed about the accident on the expressway towards PIE at about 7.30 am.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist and his 26-year-old female pillion were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

According to the police, a 55-year-old man is helping with the investigations.

A black sport utility vehicle (SUV) with flashing hazard lights was seen parked on lane one in a video shared on a Facebook page that keeps tabs on the most recent incidents near Johor's land checkpoints with Singapore.

The SUV was seen in front of two motorcycles, one of which had fallen over. One was sitting on the ground in a helmet, while the other is lying down.

Three more individuals were seen congregating near the scene.