Singapore: Two Men Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Accident on BKE During Morning Rush

A 24-year-old motorist and a 35-year-old motorcyclist were rushed to hospital following a chain collision that led to a car turning turtle on the BKE on Friday, October 10.

The police said that they were informed about an accident, involving two motorcycles and two cars, on the BKE, towards the PIE at about 6.50 am. The incident resulted in a traffic snarl during the morning peak hour.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that the two men were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Meanwhile, another person was assessed for minor injuries, but he declined to be taken to the hospital.

A black car was seen flipped over in the rightmost lane of the highway in a video posted to the Singapore Road Accident.com Facebook page. A few meters ahead, a motorcycle was also seen on its side.

The accident happened on the BKE after Dairy Farm Road, according to a post made by Land Transport Authority (LTA) Traffic News on the social media platform X at 6:55 am. Another post from LTA Traffic News stated that traffic had spilled onto the SLE at 8:47 am.